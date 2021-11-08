Fans remember Farke - and discuss who's next

Chris Goreham, BBC Radio Norfolk

Daniel Farke’s time as Norwich City head coach is being fondly remembered by Canaries fans.

Ultimately one win in 21 Premier League games cost him his job. Farke was always keen to point out that, sandwiched in the middle of that winless run, he had inspired a record-breaking Championship title.

The style with which his teams achieved promotions in 2019 and 2021 has assured Farke of a place in the club’s folklore.

Supporters have been sharing their favourite moments on BBC Radio Norfolk and also giving their views on who should be next in the Norwich City hot seat.

Kjetil Knutsen, who is currently in charge of Norway’s Bodo Glimt is the odds-on favourite. Frank Lampard has also been linked.

