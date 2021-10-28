'Five subs helps big clubs and not us'

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says adopting a five-substitute rule on a permanent basis in the Premier League will benefit big clubs.

On Wednesday, football law makers, the International Football Association Board (Ifab), recommended five substitutions was made a permanent feature of the sport.

The Premier League voted against the move for the 2020-21 campaign but all leagues will now get to decide on Ifab's recommendation.

"The point I have made is that it is favourable to the big clubs who carry big squads of top players," said Dyche.

"It helps keep the group they might have active and more settled. It is more advantageous to clubs with 25 international players compared to those with smaller groups such as ours."

Dyche's side host promoted Brentford on Saturday and are still without a Premier League win this season.

The Clarets boss says "panic" is not a word he chooses to use as a manager and, while he admits to "concerns", he insists his players know they must turn positive performances into wins.