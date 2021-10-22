Jones gets 'assurances' and sees 'hope'

Interim Newcastle head coach Graeme Jones says he has been asked to take charge of two fixtures and has been given "assurances" over his role at the club.

Jones, who was assistant to the now departed Steve Bruce, says he will be in charge for Saturday's trip to Crystal Palace and the visit of Chelsea to St James' Park on 30 October.

The 51-year-old says he is "motivated more than anywhere I've been" by the chance to be involved with the club he supports.

"I know the culture of this club, whether I was there or not I was only interested in their results so I am focused on doing the best I can," said Jones.

"I believe in having your standards high. I know what elite looks like. And that's the direction the club's going to go in. I'm talking about everybody to be as good as we can be because only at that point will we be successful."

Jones says he has met with the club's hierarchy and got "assurances" over his own future and while the side currently sit 19th in the Premier League, he is aware of what the influx of money can do in the future.

He added: "It gives you a chance, because we all know that if you want to win leagues or FA Cups, you have to have best players and only money buys that.

"There is hope. If you go back to the Kevin Keegan era, with him coming in as a player and manager there was hope. That's what he transmitted and that's back and the long-term future of club looks rosy."