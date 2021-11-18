Watford v Man Utd: Last time out

Watford host Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

Bruno Fernandes scored his first goal for the Red Devils in a comfortable 3-0 victory back in February 2020.

Fernandes, a £47m January signing from Sporting Lisbon, converted a 42nd-minute penalty after he had been taken out by Watford keeper Ben Foster.

Hornets striker Troy Deeney had a goal ruled out by VAR for handball in the build-up before Anthony Martial doubled United's lead midway through the second half. Mason Greenwood completed the scoring with his 11th of the season 15 minutes from time.

The win moved Manchester United into fifth and just three points off the top four. Watford remained a point adrift of safety in 17th.