Klopp on injuries, improvements & Simeone
- Published
Carl Woodward, BBC Radio Merseyside
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking before Liverpool’s Champions League match against Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines:
On injuries, the manager says Naby Keita will be out "for a while" after picking up a hamstring injury against Brighton. But there is good news - Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara are in contention after injury;
On conceding two goals against Atletico and Brighton, Klopp says Liverpool "are not perfect" and have to defend situations better. He says there are not "massive problems" after the weekend draw but acknowledges improvement is needed;
On the potential of progressing to the last 16 with two games to play, Klopp says they want to avoid leaving qualification until later in the group stage, but they cannot think too far ahead of the game against Atletico. He says the sides know "a lot about each other";
On Diego Simeone not shaking hands after Liverpool’s win in Spain last month, Klopp says he "respects a lot what he is doing" against a "lot of really strong sides". He says he did not know that Simeone doesn't shake hands after games.