Newcastle 3-3 Brentford: Frank reaction

Brentford boss Thomas Frank felt his Bees shaded a thrilling 3-3 draw at Newcastle and should have come away with all three points.

The visitors led 2-1 and 3-2 but had to settle for a point that halted a run of four successive Premier League defeats.

"The positive is the offensive part of the game, scoring three goals and creating a lot more dangerous situations," Frank told BBC Match of the Day.

"But when you score three goals away from home, in any Premier League game, or any game around the world, you need to be able to take three points.

"We stayed cool and composed throughout the game and I think that says a lot about us, as a promoted club - to be able to be that dangerous in creating chances is a massive thing.

"It was a game that could have gone both ways - I'm slightly biased but I think we had the better chances to win it."