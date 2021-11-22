Gary Rose, BBC Sport

The Antonio Conte era is up and running and the second-half display against Leeds on Sunday should give Spurs fans encouragement for what lies ahead under the Italian.

After the break, Tottenham were quick in possession, precise in attack and put in a performance that was full of energy - everything that was missing in the first half.

Conte says he is up for the challenge of fighting for the top four and while that still feels a big ask this season, there is certainly reason to be optimistic of battling for that again before long.

For Leeds, it was a disappointing defeat, given that a win would have moved them five clear of the relegation zone, and for the first 45 minutes they looked like the only side capable of winning.

Conte's switches led to the turnaround in the second half but Leeds fans should be encouraged by just how well their side played in the first half, particularly given their lengthy injury list.