All to play for in Group F

Another late Cristiano Ronaldo goal means that Manchester United sit top of their Champions League group - but there's still work to be done to qualify.

United travel to Villarreal knowing that a win will see them into the knockout stage, having already beaten the Spanish side at Old Trafford.

If Unai Emery's side were to win that encounter it may leave the English club needing to beat Young Boys in their final Group F game to give them a chance of qualifying depending on Atalanta's results.

Tuesday, 23 November - Villarreal v Manchester United (17:45 GMT) and Young Boys v Atalanta (20:00 GMT)

