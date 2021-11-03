'Spurs fans deserve a team with fight'

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says he wants to "repay the trust" the club has shown in appointing him as manager.

Conte, who joined on Tuesday, said it is an "honour" to manage Spurs and he hopes his time at the club becomes "an important part of my career as a manager".

The 52-year-old Italian says Spurs fans "deserve to have a competitive team with a will to fight," adding: "I will do everything to deserve their support".