'Spurs fans deserve a team with fight'
- Published
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says he wants to "repay the trust" the club has shown in appointing him as manager.
Conte, who joined on Tuesday, said it is an "honour" to manage Spurs and he hopes his time at the club becomes "an important part of my career as a manager".
The 52-year-old Italian says Spurs fans "deserve to have a competitive team with a will to fight," adding: "I will do everything to deserve their support".
Skip twitter post
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: Antonio Conte. pic.twitter.com/8BICCuSZbS— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 3, 2021
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post