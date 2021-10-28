Newcastle v Chelsea: What does the form show?

Newcastle are without a win in their nine league games so far this season. Only twice in their history have the Magpies failed to win any of their opening 10 games in a league campaign, though they avoided relegation at the end of the season both times (1898-99 and 2018-19).

Chelsea are looking to win four consecutive Premier League matches under Thomas Tuchel for the second time. They previously did so in February, with the fourth game in that run coming against Newcastle.