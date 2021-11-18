Leicester v Chelsea: Last time out

Leicester host Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend - but what happened when the two teams last met in the top flight?

The Blues boosted their Champions League hopes - while Leicester's faded - with a 2-1 win over the Foxes at Stamford Bridge in May.

Chelsea felt aggrieved in the first half after several VAR and refereeing decisions went against them, with Timo Werner having two goals ruled out.

But Antonio Rudiger bundled the ball into the Leicester net just a couple of minutes after the break to give the hosts the lead.

Defender Wesley Fofana then clipped Werner in the Foxes' penalty area and Jorginho slotted the spot-kick past Kasper Schmeichel.

With 15 minutes remaining, Kelechi Iheanacho halved the deficit, sweeping Wilfred Ndidi's pass into the bottom corner.

It wasn't enough for Brendan Rodgers' side, though, as they lost valuable points in the race for a top-four finish, with Chelsea moving above them into third place.