Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in the Norway and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, 21, who will demand more than £30m a year in wages. (ESPN), external

Everton want to sign United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 28, in January. (Football Insider), external

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini says it would have been better if Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 36, had left the club to join Manchester United earlier. (DAZN, via Goal), external

Meanwhile, Red Devils midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24, will not be going back to Ajax but there is a strong chance he will leave Old Trafford. (Fabrizio Romano), external

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the club did not receive a bid from Everton for Netherlands international Van de Beek, despite speculation. (RTL7, via Manchester Evening News), external

Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes says the Old Trafford club's players are behind Solskjaer and believe in the Norwegian. (TNT Sports, via Metro), external

United, along with Liverpool and PSG, offered Ansu Fati more money to join them before the 18-year-old Guinea-Bissau-born forward, a Spain international, committed to Barcelona. (Cope), external

