Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira to BBC Sport: "It was really tough, I was really disappointed to concede at the end because the players worked really hard and they deserved those three points. I feel sorry for them today.

"I liked the personality and character we showed. We managed to get into the game. In the seond half we had desire to compete and won the ball quite high.

"This is the part of the game we wanted to improve, being aggressive. lt's part of the DNA of Crystal Palace. We knew Arsenal like to play balls in between and if the timing was good we'd create chances.

"Christian Benteke has been working really hard, he knows how to score goals it's just been a difficult period for him so I'm really happy for him.

"I'm a little frustrated because we play at times really good football but we didn't turn those into wins. We have to turn those performances into a win.

On his reception from the Arsenal fans: "I don't want to say I expected it but when you spend nine years at a club like that and I was part of a generation who did well for the club, it meant a lot to me.

On Wilfried Zaha's illness: "The plan is for him to do some light training tomorrow and he will be joining the team on Wednesday morning."