Leicester 4-2 Man Utd: The pick of the stats
Leicester have won three consecutive meetings with Manchester United in all competitions for the first time since November 1901.
This was United’s first away league defeat in 30 games, since a 2-0 loss at Liverpool in January 2020. This was the first time the Red Devils have conceded four goals in an away league game since April 2019 (4-0 vs Everton).
Leicester have conceded in seven consecutive Premier League games for the first time exclusively under Brendan Rodgers’ management, with the Foxes last having as long a run between January and March 2019 (10 games under Claude Puel, Mike Stowell and Rodgers).