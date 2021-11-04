BBC Sport

Man City 4-1 Club Bruges: The pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
Published

  • Manchester City have won their last nine home Champions League matches – the only English side to have a longer home winning run in the competition is Manchester United between September 2006 and April 2008 (12 in a row).

  • Although they’ve only faced them in each of their last two Champions League matches, Club Bruges have conceded more goals in the competition against City than any other side (nine).

  • Phil Foden scored his seventh Champions League goal for City – only Wayne Rooney (nine) has scored more goals aged 21 or younger among English players than Foden’s tally.