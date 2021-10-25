'Slick City getting into their stride'

Gary Rose, BBC Sport

Manchester City started this season with a 1-0 defeat by Tottenham but if that produced any concerns about their ability to mount a strong title defence they have long since been eradicated.

They have not lost a Premier League game since and the past seven days have seen them at their attacking best, with 11 goals scored in their past three games and just two conceded.

Brighton had come into this game having conceded just two goals in open play in the Premier League after an excellent start to the season, but City got three against them in just 31 minutes as the hosts punished almost every slight mistake the Seagulls made.

Brighton will take heart from a second-half performance that showed their early season form is not a blip.

City have now taken 20 points from the past 24 on offer in the Premier League and show no signs of slowing down in their pursuit of back-to-back league titles.