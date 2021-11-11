Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United Under-23 head coach Mark Jackson says he feels "really fortunate" to be involved in an academy "where the manager puts so much value in it and the young players".

The 44-year-old told BBC Radio Leeds Marcelo Bielsa's approach in encouraging younger players at the club is not always the case with other teams.

"I speak to some of my friends who are in similar positions to me and they can’t get anyone near the first team."

Teenagers like Joe Gelhardt, Stuart McKinstry and Codey Drameh are the latest to be given their senior debuts at Leeds.

Jackson, 44, a former defender at the club who played the bulk of his career at Scunthorpe United, has enjoyed back-to-back promotions with the under-23s but is still keen to progress at Elland Road.

"I like existing in the moment. I don’t think I could be in a better place. People would give a hell of a lot to be in the position where I am working so closely with the manager.

"I have to say although he holds the academy in such high value there are no 'gimmes' from the manager. The players have to earn their time with the first team. I love the saying he uses all the time - 'the players have to shine and they have to overcome first team players who are in their position'."

Inevitably Jackson’s profile has been raised by the success he and his staff have enjoyed working through the age groups at Thorp Arch.

"I’m trying to absorb as much as I can from the manager. What will come for me down the line I don’t know. I like working at the top end like this. I like working with the senior players and I get the opportunity to do that now. I like working with quality players."

