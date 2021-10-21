Marcelo Bielsa says a lack of squad depth and a reluctance to alter their style of play is hampering Leeds’ progress this season.

The Whites finished an impressive ninth on their return to the Premier League last campaign but go into Saturday’s game against Wolves just three points above the relegation zone in 17th.

Their cause has not been helped by injuries - with Luke Ayling, Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo and Robin Koch still sidelined, while Kalvin Phillips is unlikely to feature despite resuming training after a calf injury.

Bielsa accepts that Leeds’ small squad, combined with his energetic, high-pressing playing style, is taking its toll.

"Last season, Leeds used the fewest players," he said. "We were the team who changed the fewest players for their starting XI, and the team who ran the most in all the values.

"We suffered a lot of injuries, sometimes simultaneously and in the same position. There is evidence (that the squad needs more depth).

"Also, that there are no alternative plans in the way of playing. The way of playing is generic and it's very difficult to imagine the game in a different way.”