Despite a fresh round of speculation involving Manchester City and Aston Villa's England star Jack Grealish today, fundamentally, nothing has changed.

City want the 25-year-old and have not been put off by the £100m Villa are understood to want for him.

That doesn't mean City want to pay that amount, which suggests an element of haggling before a deal can be struck.

Villa's stance remains that they want to keep their captain, having opened talks over a new deal.

Grealish is still on his post-Euro 2020 break, so it will be interesting to see whether the situation changes before he returns to training.