Andy Bayes, BBC Radio Lancashire

Wayne Hennessey is the latest in a line of senior goalkeepers with international caps to face the unenviable task of displacing Nick Pope as Burnley’s number one.

Pope’s form has seen Joe Hart and Tom Heaton move on and the arrival of Hennessey is likely to see Northern Ireland international Bailey Peacock-Farrell depart on loan to gain more experience.

Pope will be fit to start the new season after missing Euro 2020 due to minor knee surgery.