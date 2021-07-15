Liverpool are reportedly preparing a £60m bid for Inter Milan and Italy's Euro 2020 winning-midfielder Nicolo Barella, 24. (La Repubblica), external

The Reds may include one of Divock Origi or Xherdan Shaqiri in a deal to bring Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez to Anfield. (Daily Express), external

Despite interest from Liverpool, Belgium international Youri Tielemans has been offered a new long-term contract by Leicester, who are confident the midfielder will stay. (Telegraph - subscription needed), external

Meanwhile, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is close to signing a new deal at the club. (HITC via Here We Go Podcast), external

