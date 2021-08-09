On 9 August 2012, Manchester City announced the signing of John Stones from Everton on a six-year contract.

The deal to sign him, worth £47.5m, made him the world's second most expensive defender at the time.

The centre-back has made 168 appearances for City to date, winning eight trophies - including three Premier League titles and the FA Cup.

The 27-year-old, who has been included in the 2020-21 PFA Premier League Team of the Year and the ESM Team of the Year, was also part of Gareth Southgate's England Euro 2020 squad.