Aston Villa's pre-season results

image sourceGetty Images
Published

Aston Villa played four friendly matches as they built towards the new Premier League season, including Saturday's game against La Liga side Sevilla.

Here are Villa's pre-season friendly results in full:

21 July: Walsall 0-4 Aston Villa (Banks's Stadium)

24 July: Stoke City 2-0 Aston Villa (bet365 Stadium)

28 July: Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest (Bodymoor Heath) (cancelled)

31 July: Bristol City 0-3 Aston Villa (Ashton Gate)

7 August: Aston Villa 3-1 Salernitana (Villa Park)