Man Utd 2-1 Villarreal: The pick of the stats

  • Manchester United have lost only once in their last 13 home games in all European competition (won 10, drawn two), with Cristiano Ronaldo the first United player to net a 90th minute winner in the competition since Marouane Fellaini against Young Boys in November 2018.

  • Villarreal suffered their first defeat in all European competition in 18 games, having won 12 and drawn five before tonight’s loss.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo (36y 236d) is the second oldest United player to score a goal in European competition at Old Trafford after Bryan Robson (36y 282d) against Galatasaray in 1993.