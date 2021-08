Work has begun on Everton's new £500m stadium, with a ceremony held on Tuesday to mark the breaking of ground at Bramley-Moore Dock.

"This is a momentous day," said chairman Bill Kenwright. "One that we have all been waiting for.

"To know that Evertonians and the people of this great city are together with us on this journey is a special feeling."

The project to develop the Toffees' new 52,888-capacity waterfront home will take three years.