Arsenal, along with Liverpool, Newcastle United and Real Madrid, are among the clubs Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, 26, could join after he said he was open to leaving Etihad Stadium. (Express), external

The Gunners have been linked with Ajax's 23-year-old defender Noussair Mazraoui, with Leeds also monitoring the Morocco international. (Football Insider), external

Mikel Arteta has a wishlist of English defenders that includes Brighton's Tariq Lamptey, 21, Leicester City's James Justin, 23, and Norwich's 21-year-old Max Aarons. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

Sevilla hold an advantage over Spanish rivals Atletico Madrid in the race to sign Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, 30, because of the Gunners' interest in their Morocco forward Youssef En Nesyri, 24. (La Razon - in Spanish), external

Meanwhile, Arsenal have no plans to allow 20-year-old forward Gabriel Martinelli to leave on loan in January. (90min), external

