Devesh Arora, UtdDistrict.co.uk:

"This window has so far been up there with one of the best ones the club has ever had in terms of the number of high profile deals pulled off.

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has wanted Jadon Sancho for years now and he was ready to bide his time to get him, getting a deal done for a comparatively reasonable price of about £73m really set the tone for the rest of the window.

"Looking further, there are not many centre-backs in world football who are as complementary to Harry Maguire as Raphael Varane is - adding him into the mix for an initial outlay of around £34m represents very good business too. The addition of Tom Heaton to the goalkeeping department was a big positive as well.

"Last but not the least, a homecoming for Cristiano Ronaldo - apart from the goals which he's inevitably going to score, the value of having a professional like that in the dressing room is not something which can be broken down into numbers.

"A number of academy prospects have had season-long loans sanctioned, and will get some much needed playing time. Facundo Pellistri and Andreas Pereira have also moved on loans abroad to Alaves and Flamengo respectively."

