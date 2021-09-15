Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Chelsea's victory was not a surprise given their status as Champions League holders and their impressive start to the season, but this showed they are more than willing to do the dirty work to get the job done when required.

The Blues struggled to make any impression in the first half but it was clear Thomas Tuchel had ordered his players to move through the gears and they were much more forceful after the break.

If Romelu Lukaku is the main man in attack, it was defender Antonio Rudiger who set the tone at both ends.

He lifted the noise levels inside Stamford Bridge with a surging run and shot just after the restart, then made a vital challenge at the other end as Sardar Azmoun threatened to give Zenit a shock lead, celebrating his interception with a fist pump to the crowd.

It was not Chelsea at their most impressive but, as they showed against Aston Villa, this side is now almost the complete package. They find a way to win.

Tuchel will know there is much more to come from a Blues team tipped for success at home and abroad this season - but he will be more than satisfied to start with three points.