Harry Kane could sign a new contract with Tottenham if a release clause is included. The 28-year-old previously believed he had a gentleman's agreement with chairman Daniel Levy to leave Spurs this summer when Manchester City tried to sign him. (Eurosport), external

Spurs had a bid of at least 90m euros for 24-year-old Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez rejected by Inter Milan in the summer, with Atletico Madrid's bid also turned down. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian), external

Tottenham are again keen to sign Cagliari's 25-year-old midfielder Nahitan Nandez when the transfer window reopens in January. The Serie A side are said to be open to selling the Uruguayan. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian), external

Meanwhile, Barcelona remain very interested in 23-year-old Argentina defender Cristian Romero. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

