Wolves 2-1 Newcastle: Lage reaction

Wolves boss Bruno Lage, speaking to BBC MOTD: "The players need to understand what we want and believe in our ideas. The support from the stands was amazing.

"It's three more points. This is the hardest competition. We are happy at the moment but we need to continue.

"We're happy to have four wingers because they can bring us different solutions.

"Raul Jimenez didn't score but he is very important for us, especially what he did with the second goal. What he did was very good."