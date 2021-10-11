England manager Gareth Southgate says Jack Grealish has improved his "consistency" since joining Manchester City.

Grealish featured for Southgate at the summer's European Championship before completing a £100m move to City from Aston Villa.

He scored in England's win over Andorra on Saturday and Southgate says the midfielder is more consistent and has improved his "end product".

"His work off the ball has improved especially since he has gone to Manchester City," said Southgate. "I wouldn't say he is a loads better player because we picked him but he has established himself.

"He played three games against the highest opposition last week and the more our players are involved in those competitions the better it is for this team."