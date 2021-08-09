Whether you're bidding for the title or just hoping to stay up, the dawn of a new Premier League season will mean different things to different clubs.

But one thing every fan can get excited about is seeing their team in some new gear!

Crystal Palace have already released their strips for the upcoming campaign, including a blue and white third kit.

But how do the Eagles' 2021-22 kits compare with other new strips from around the Premier League? Rank the best and worst here