Philippe Coutinho is already living up to his reputation since signing for Aston Villa, according to former Spurs defender Stephen Kelly.

Coutinho scored in his second successive home game and then set up Jacob Ramsey for two brilliant goals against Leeds on Wednesday.

"You know you're watching a superstar," Kelly said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"He was absolutely sensational against Leeds and it was exceptional to watch at times.

"In a game like this, you're looking at one player to turn it and he made something happen every time he got the ball."

Kelly also praised Ramsey, whose emphatic finishing put Villa in a strong position before half-time.

"His running off the ball was brilliant," he said. "His touch, his calmness, his composure and whatever Gerrard is saying is working."

