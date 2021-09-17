Team news: Newcastle v Leeds

Fit-again goalkeeper Karl Darlow returned to Newcastle's matchday squad last weekend and could replace Freddie Woodman in the starting line-up.

Ryan Fraser is back in contention following an ankle injury but this game comes too soon for Callum Wilson, Jonjo Shelvey and Paul Dummett.

Pascal Struijk begins a three-match ban after Leeds lost an appeal against his red card versus Liverpool.

Fellow centre-backs Diego Llorente and Robin Koch remain injured.

Adam Forshaw is also sidelined but striker Patrick Bamford is fit despite speculation he suffered a hamstring problem at the weekend.

