Lage on Neves future, possible new signings and Spurs threat
- Published
Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before Wolves host Tottenham on Sunday. Here are the key lines from the boss:
Lage says "every player has a price" but insists he has no plans to sell Ruben Neves, adding there have been no bids for the midfielder or winger Adama Traore;
The club are "very busy" trying to bring in new signings before the transfer deadline on 31 August;
Wolves will not change their approach against Tottenham regardless of whether Harry Kane is fit to play or not: "We try to prepare everything, every plan, but the team who beat Manchester City is strong - and with Kane is also strong."
He has analysed last weekend's defeat at Leicester and identified areas where they can improve, but added that the side were unlucky not to earn a least a point at the King Power Stadium.
