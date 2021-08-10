Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

This is just reward for John Stones after his fantastic 2020-21. This time last year there were rumours of an exit for the defender, but a brilliant return to form saw him win two major trophies and feature in England’s run to the Euro 2020 final.

After sorting out personal issues, according to manager Pep Guardiola, Stones has worked hard to claim a regular first-team place in City’s back four and formed a formidable partnership with Ruben Dias. In five years could this be talked about as the next Ferdinand-Vidic or Pique-Puyol?

The year 2026 will bring up 10 years' service to Manchester City for Stones - something that is becoming a running theme for the club; Vincent Kompany, Sergio Aguero and David Silva all did it, and Kevin de Bruyne is in line too.

Could another England star also be signing a new deal? Raheem Sterling has been touted but the club are currently relaxed about the issue with two years remaining on his current deal.