Tuesday talking point: Sadio's redemption beautiful, Mo's tears agony - but probably best outcome for Reds

John Gibbons, The Anfield Wrap, external

Watching the African Cup of Nations final for a Liverpool fan was like a parent watching their children competing.

We knew they couldn’t both end up happy. Watching Sadio missing a penalty was torture. Watching his redemption was beautiful. Seeing Mo’s tears was agony.

In the end, a rejuvenated Sadio Mane and an angry, determined Mo Salah is probably the best-case scenario for Liverpool.

You feel Sadio needed this after a relatively tough 18 months where he hasn’t seemed quite himself. Being the hero, getting his moment and being awarded player of the tournament will be huge. If this doesn’t get his mojo back, nothing will.

And for Mo? Well, he’s had experience of heartbreak in finals before. He left the 2018 Champions League final in tears after a shoulder injury. A year later, he had his own redemption in Madrid. He always comes back stronger. The very best do.

In time, you’d hope he’ll be proud of leading his nation to a final. But now, like after Kyiv, he’ll come back with an even greater burning desire to achieve.

He’s already said he’s training today and wants to play on Thursday. Great news for Liverpool. Terrible news for Leicester City.