Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says he does not know which five players from his squad have been nominated as candidates for the Ballon d’Or award.

Defender Cesar Azpilicueta, midfielders Mason Mount, Jorginho and N’Golo Kante, and striker Romelu Lukaku are on the 2021 shortlist of 30 players.

“Do you believe me if I told you I don’t know who is on the list?” said Tuchel, who guided Chelsea to the Champions League last season.

“I am not into the individual awards. What we did last season was a team effort. We reached the final - a big one to win - and that gives us the opportunity to have names on the list.

"I hope one of our players gets it because it will increase the confidence. But I don’t know what five names are on the list.”

Tuchel, who takes his side to Premier League newcomers Brentford on Saturday (17:30 BST), was one of several Premier League managers on Friday to reference the challenges presented by returning to action after an international break.

“Managers speak about it during Uefa coaches meetings,” Tuchel added. “I think it’s too many games, too many competitions for the top players in the clubs.

"The game is for the players and spectators and the spectators want the top players on the pitch and in shape. You cannot always provide it if you play so many games in so many competitions.”