Man Utd v Leeds: In picturesimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionNew signing Rafael Varane was introduced to the Old Trafford crowd before kick-off - and received a rapturous welcomePublished1 hour agoimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionBruno Fernandes enjoyed an opening day to remember as his hat-trick led United to victoryimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionBut Mason Greenwood's goal was every bit as important as Fernandes' treble, restoring United's advantage just three minutes after Luke Ayling had levelled for Leedsimage sourceGetty Imagesimage captionPaul Pogba was also highly influential on a memorable afternoon for the Red Devils, providing four assists - including one for Fred to make it 5-1image sourceGetty Imagesimage captionThe game was already safe when Jadon Sancho came off the bench to make his Manchester United debut with 15 minutes left