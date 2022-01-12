Your Leicester gossip round-up

We're nearing the midway point of the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Leicester transfer gossip to drop so far:

The Foxes - as well as a host of other top-flight teams - will need to pay £33m to sign Club Bruges striker Charles de Ketelaere, but the 20-year-old's move to the Premier League in January is a "foregone conclusion". (Voetbal Nieuws via Leicester Mercury), external

Brendan Rodgers has also revealed he is eager to sign a central defender on loan this month and called the need for defensive cover "critical". (Leicester Mercury), external

