Khadra joins Blackburn on loan

Albion winger Reda Khadra has signed for Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old is Rovers' fourth summer signing and joins his Seagulls team-mate Jan Paul van Hecke on loan at the Championship club.

After joining Brighton in October 2020, Khadra went on to make his senior debut against Manchester City in January.

A Germany Under-18 international, Khadra came through Borussia Dortmund's academy prior to joining Brighton.

Brighton technical director Dan Ashworth said: "Reda has progressed really well during his time with the club, and he has been involved with the first-team squad for pre-season, after making his Premier League debut last season.

"This loan will provide him with the opportunity to play regularly in the Championship with Blackburn."

