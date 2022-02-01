Man Utd's January transfer window - ins and outs

It was another bumper transfer deadline day in the Premier League on Monday as top flight clubs splashed out £295m across the month - making it the second-highest spending January in history.

How did Manchester United do in the transfer window? Here are all the ins and outs for the Red Devils:

In

None

Out

Donny van de Beek (Everton), Matej Kovar (Burton), Reece Devine (Walsall), Amad Diallo (Rangers), Anthony Martial (Sevilla), Axel Tuanzebe (Napoli), Ethan Laird (Bournemouth), Teden Mengi (Birmingham)

Are you happy with United's transfer window? Let us know your thoughts