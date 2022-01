Liverpool have no fresh injuries, with James Milner, Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk all expected to recover in time from minor issues sustained against Arsenal on Thursday.

Naby Keita, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Brentford pair Sergi Canos and Rico Henry should be fit to play.

Josh Dasilva, David Raya, Charlie Goode and Mathias Jorgensen remain out, while Frank Onyeka is still on Afcon duty.

Pick and share your Reds XI

Who makes your Bees starting XI?