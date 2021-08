Tottenham will target Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho, 28, if they sell Harry Kane. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Meanwhile, Spurs want to sign an attacking midfielder this summer with PSV Eindhoven's England Under-21 international Noni Madueke, and Sampdoria's Denmark winger Mikkel Damsgaard, both 21, on their shortlist. (Standard)

Meanwhile, Newcastle have expressed an interest in signing midfielder Oliver Skipp, 20, on loan. (Mail)

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column