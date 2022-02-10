'The atmosphere will be fierce to start with - Wolves need to keep it that way'

Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Opportunity does not always knock when we are best placed to take advantage. That is the situation for Wolves at the start of a run of fixtures that could, if things went especially well, change the club’s medium-term future.

Their remaining league games this month are mainly against other contenders for Europe: Arsenal twice, Tottenham, Leicester and West Ham. Win most of those, and Wolves will be in the top six, possibly even the top four; struggle, and the European chance will probably be gone for another year.

The squad is still not as strong as it could be. Francisco Trincao may return tonight, and perhaps Hwang Hee-Chan, potentially even Jonny, but the longer the absence, the longer it might take for those players to reach their highest performance. Others – most especially Pedro Neto – are still a little further away. Not ideal, but the moment will not wait for Wolves; they must adapt and make the most of the resources that are available.

Bruo Lage suggests that tonight’s game will see both sides fighting hard to establish control of possession. No doubt both he and Mikel Arteta will have set out tactical plans with their usual care, determined that their team should dictate terms. It may be, however, a night when emotions overwhelm strategy. Molineux has seen a few of those in recent years, and the atmosphere will be fierce to start with – it will be up to Wolves to play well enough to keep it that way.

Lage said that in recent days he challenged his players on whether they were content with their achievements so far, asking his players: “What do you want? ‘I play in the Premier League,’ or you can put your career, your team, your club at the next level. It’s up to you to come with that mentality. That’s my mentality.”

Lage demands, and Molineux expects.