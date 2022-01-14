Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire - who both missed Manchester United's 1-0 FA Cup win over Aston Villa on Monday - could return when the two sides meet again at Villa Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

The pair are back in training, while Jadon Sancho and Phil Jones are also in contention after missing the game at Old Trafford.

United remain a "work in progress" though, according to interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The Reds boss has spoken since his appointment about the balance between offence and defence, and is a little frustrated how long it is taking.

"I was fully aware this cannot happen overnight," Rangnick said.

"We have taken a few steps but not as quickly as I hoped it would be. As a coach you are never patient, you always want to develop things quicker and faster," he added.