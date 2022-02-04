Deja vu?
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
Two years ago, Manchester City hosted Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round. Guess what? We're back again.
It hopefully proves to be more of a competitive match than last time. Fulham's early red card gave City total control that resulted in an easy 4-0 win.
I expect Fulham to keep it tight and try to force the game as long as possible. I don't expect Pep Guardiola to rotate the team too much - after two weeks off, they should be refreshed and ready to get minutes in their legs. So a strong City side should see off the Cottagers.
But beware. Some 74 goals for Fulham this season - 28 of them for Aleksandar Mitrovic - means they clearly are an attacking threat. Just as long as they have a go.
