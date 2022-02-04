Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Two years ago, Manchester City hosted Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round. Guess what? We're back again.

It hopefully proves to be more of a competitive match than last time. Fulham's early red card gave City total control that resulted in an easy 4-0 win.

I expect Fulham to keep it tight and try to force the game as long as possible. I don't expect Pep Guardiola to rotate the team too much - after two weeks off, they should be refreshed and ready to get minutes in their legs. So a strong City side should see off the Cottagers.

But beware. Some 74 goals for Fulham this season - 28 of them for Aleksandar Mitrovic - means they clearly are an attacking threat. Just as long as they have a go.

I'll be alongside City legend Paul Lake for all the build-up and commentary from 14:00 GMT at Etihad Stadium.