Who is the Premier League's greatest number 10?

The number 10 role has been played by so many greats of the game it makes it one of the most iconic positions in football.

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards will return in the spring with their latest series of BBC Match of the Day: Top 10, ranking their top 10s from an assortment of topics across the Premier League era.

You can choose your top three from a shortlist and the trio will see your choices before they record the pod.

One former Liverpool star makes it into the list.

Phillippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho made an immediate impression on his return to the Premier League with a goal on his Aston Villa debut as they came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 against Manchester United.

Managed by his former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard, he will be hoping to replicate the sort of form that he produced at the Anfield club.

The Brazilian was an elite creator as well as having a sharp eye for goal. He was Liverpool's star player in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, scoring 12 and 14 goals respectively before becoming the second-most expensive player in the world when he joined Barcelona in January 2018.

Have your say on the best number 10s to play in the Premier League