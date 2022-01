Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

After four signings, likely to be five when Dan Burn joins the club from Brighton, Newcastle might need to offload a few players.

One of them is likely to be midfielder Jeff Hendrick, who has played more times for the Republic of Ireland than he has the Magpies this season.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a loan move to Middlesbrough and QPR, with a switch to London most likely. But I'm told it could go down to the wire.