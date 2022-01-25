Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

Pinned into their own third of the pitch for most of the game, Southampton's disciplined defensive structure was near perfection against Manchester City, with only Aymeric Laporte’s bullet header denying the clean sheet.

Although much to do with their team performance, it would be difficult to suggest the Saints would have taken any points away from the game if not for Mohammed Salisu, who had his best game since joining in August 2020.

Topping the charts for tackles, interceptions, clearances and duels won against the league leaders, only James Ward-Prowse and possibly Armando Broja could be labelled as more important figures to Southampton.

It hasn’t always been plain sailing for the 22-year-old. After several injury setbacks, the Ghanaian was forced to wait six months for his debut after moving from Real Valladolid, starting against Wolves in the FA Cup in February 2021. During his time on the sidelines, a portion of Southampton supporters had doubts, but he has more than justified his £10.9m fee.

Although comparisons to Virgil van Dijk are slightly premature, Salisu is destined to play at the highest level if he continues to perform at the magnitude shown during the 2021-22 campaign.

His showing against Manchester City may have highlighted to the rest of the Premier League what he has to offer, but this quality came as no surprise to those of us who watch him every week.